Social media users were quick to gather Draya Michele last week after the former Basketball Wives star asked her Twitter followers questions about small business loans.

“Hey I got a question for my little scamming scammers lol,” she tweeted on March 17. “If you get an SBA loan and it’s under a business name what are steps to paying it back and if it is under the business name and you go into default does it go under your personal credit?”

Twitter users joked about how Draya’s questions could result in the Small Business Administration keeping an extra eye on the Mint Swim founder.

“SBA didn’t even have to stretch for this one,” one user penned in Draya’s replies.

“I worked for SBA for three years. With a question like this, you giving them every reason to look at you, and they will,” another highlighted.

After one user said, “Miss ma’am, going forward these are questions you ask a lawyer, not Twitter,” Draya responded: “I didn’t want the technical answer. I wanted the straight up one.”

Others threw shade and even joked about how the SBA has Draya’s “one bed one bath in a gated community” — aka a prison cell — ready for the former reality star’s arrival.

Even though Draya’s tweet was questionable, none of us know what’s really going down with her businesses or bank accounts. Still, it’s probably best if she takes some of the advice thrown her way and keep any other questions she has about SBA loans between her and her lawyer.

