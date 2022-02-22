MadameNoire Featured Video

Draya Michele had online users going gaga over her recently-posted bikini pictures on social media.

The Mint Swim founder has been posting snapshots of herself on vacation and online users can’t seem to get enough of Draya’s stunning bawdy as she lives her best life on the beach.

Draya even started trending online over the weekend after she shared a set of photos where she’s lounging in an infinity pool and rocking a skimpy and black string bikini.

Her Instagram caption for the post read: “If happy to be here was a photo.”

Instagram users took to the model’s comments and said things like:

“Draya ‘The Body’ Michele 🌊 ,” “Body goals af😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” “Suns out buns out 🔥 ,” and “Draya top 5 ion care what nobody say 🤷🏽‍♀️🤯 .”

Whether simply praising the Mint Swim founder’s physique or speculating the model got a BBL, people showed Draya love on Twitter too.

On Feb. 19, Draya responded to the love she’s been getting on social media about her “top tier” body by tweeting, “Some of you ladies done figured out yesterday that you’re a lil bit gay and that’s ok! 🌈”

In the replies, Twitter users said:

“Girl I been gay for you for about a damn decade,” “Yesterday?!?!? Try since the beginning of Basketball Wives… I know it ain’t just me…” and “Been a little gay and that body been a lotta bangin.”

Even though the model is no longer repping Savage X Fenty, Draya continues to secure her bag and keep social media users going crazy over her slim-thick curves.

