What a blessing it is to be a blessing, and this week fashion designer Milan Rouge did just that.

Over the weekend, the Milano Di Rouge founder visited a local Target in her hometown of Philly, where she stuffed wads of cash in a few items within the baby aisle for lucky moms to find. On Instagram, the bustling businesswoman gushed:

“Whoever was blessed with extra funds, I hope you know you deserved it!”

In her caption, Milan said she had been thinking about doing the charitable deed over the last year, especially after she launched her Mamanaire Club platform in support of motherhood, pregnancy, and postpartum advocacy.

“I realized how hard it is being a parent, and I just wanted to spread some random Blessings from @milanodirouge,” she explained. Milan noted that she gave away $1420 to mothers in need.

“I know that’s a random amount and I was gon keep the 20 because I was thinking, it’s not gon be fair that 14 ppl got $100 and someone only got $20 but I felt like that $20 may come in handy to whoever found it,” she added.

Financial security and generational wealth are two topics near and dear to the mother of one, who shares her young son Czar with Meek Mill. Last year, Milan purchased three mixed-used commercial properties to expand her growing real estate portfolio. For her son’s 1st birthday, she gifted him his very own single-family home.

“I’m from da Bottom (West Philly) statistics show that I’m not supposed to be successful,” Milan wrote on Instagram at the time about the big move. “But f** statistics!! We’re changing the narrative. The bottom may be where you start but it doesn’t have to be where you stay.”

In a second post, the designer wrote, “Listen we creating generational wealth over here right baby,” as she walked with baby Czar through his new property.

Check out the video below.

Milan’s sweet donation comes at a time when mothers across the United States are struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic and soaring inflation. Moms have had no choice but to work during the global crisis, and Black and Brown mothers, in particular, were hit the hardest. According to a recent study published by Lean In, 47 percent of Black women and 41 percent of Latinas went to work during the height of the pandemic, citing lack of childcare, support, and finances as the cause.

Additionally, 51 percent of Black women said that they had trouble paying for food and housing on top of taking care of their families in 2021, while 49 percent of Latinas said they struggled to provide basic necessities to their families.

