Carol’s Daughter wants you to embrace your crown and be your own #CurlCrush on March 16, National Curl Crush Day.

Since every curl, kink and coil is different, Carol’s Daughter launched National Curl Crush Day to combat hair envy and celebrate the textures on every head of tresses.

Being more than just a hashtag, the day celebrates the “movement to encourage everyone to love their curls and feel empowered to share and embrace their hair journey,” a press release from the brand details.

“There’s an old saying that reads ‘Comparison is the thief of joy’ and it is so true. We can spend so much time and energy comparing ourselves to others that we don’t allow ourselves the time to relish in the glory of who we are,” notes Carol’s Daughter Founder, Lisa Price. “I am a firm believer of crushing on you above all others, that’s why it brings me so much joy to participate in National Curl Crush Day and witness all the self-love. Today and every day, love you, love your hair and most importantly love the curl you’re with.”

“My advice is to always crush on your own curls,” Price added on social media. “It is great to love another person’s hair, curls or style but never so much that you don’t love your curls first and foremost. My curls are and have always been bae ❤️ .”