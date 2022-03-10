MadameNoire Featured Video

The hilariously funny ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” is teaming up with Scholastic to throw free book fairs that will help to support underfunded schools across the United States.

According to Variety, the books fairs are slated to take place between Mar. 14 and Mar. 18. Each student will be blessed with two free books and teachers from participating schools will receive 10 for their very own classrooms. The show’s creator Quinta Brunson is standing by her promise to help provide teachers with the resources they need to empower and educate their students. Earlier this month, the star donated funds from the show’s marketing income to help teachers in under-resourced schools receive more supplies.

The publication noted that “Philadelphia’s Harrity Elementary, which “Abbott Elementary” is based on” will participate in the forthcoming initiative. Other participating schools include Diehl Elementary in Erie, Pa., Bond Elementary in Chicago, Dayton’s Bluff Elementary in Minneapolis, Freeman Elementary in Flint, Mich., in addition to Cortada Elementary and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary in Los Angeles.

“Our mission at Scholastic has always been to support teachers and provide them with the resources and materials needed to build warm, positive classroom experiences for their students,” said Billy DiMichelle, the senior vice president of creative development at Scholastic.

“That’s why we are so thrilled to team up with ABC and ‘Abbott Elementary’ — a show dedicated to uplifting educators and reflecting their experiences — to put books into the classrooms that need them most and get kids excited about reading and learning,” he added.

The executive vice president of marketing for ABC & General Entertainment, Erin Weir, echoed a similar sentiment.

“Abbott Elementary’ shines light on and reflects the experiences and challenges faced by our country’s educators. We had an extraordinary opportunity and responsibility to amplify that mission in our series marketing efforts,” said Weir. “Giving back to this deserving community has been a pillar of our campaign from day one, and thanks to several incredible partnerships, like our collaboration with Scholastic, we’ve had the great fortune of celebrating teachers through supply donations, grassroots activations and more, while also sharing the joy of our hilarious new comedy.” RELATED CONTENT: Donald Glover Compliments Quinta Brunson On Abbott Elementary Success: ‘I Was So Jealous’

Additionally, ABC is gearing up to relaunch their Traveling Teacher’s Lounge initiative that will provide educators and schools with “Scholastic books, classroom supplies, breakfast, and “Abbott Elementary” merchandise.”

The campaign, which was launched in January, provided more than 1,000 books, 10,000 notebooks, 100,000 writing utensils, and 15,000 materials for arts and crafts to schools located in Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. Be on the lookout because the Traveling Teacher’s Lounge is heading out to Dallas on Mar. 10, with stops planned for Houston ( Mar. 11). Santa Fe (Mar. 15), Phoenix (Mar. 16) Reno (Mar. 18) and Los Angeles (Mar. 22).

“And our first school is the elementary school I went to, Harrity Let’s get it @Scholastic!”

In a follow-up post, the Black Lady Sketch Show alum wrote:

“Also, want to say I didn’t know this would be a story/press release. but duh, Quinta. Ultimately, I believe public schools should be better funded/ supplied. However, in the meantime, Abbott (the tv show and people behind it) are really excited about doing things like this.”

Congrats to Quinta Brunson and the whole “Abbott Elementary” cast and crew!

