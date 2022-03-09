MadameNoire Featured Video

Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya appears to be co-mingling with a mysterious “life strategist” by the name of Heir Holiness, according to industry insiders. However, some people close to the Oscar-award-winner fear that his new spiritual coach might be leading him to make some bad decisions that could impact his bustling Hollywood career.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, Kaluuya reportedly fired members of his talent agency CAA shortly after signing with the company in 2018, and coincidentally, it was around the same time he met Heir Holiness.

A spokesperson from the agency told PageSix:

“I can confirm that Daniel Kaluuya is not a client of the agency.”

The insider added:

“Heir Holiness has marginalized DK’s usual team.”

Kaluuya’s camp was puzzled by the move, given that CAA reps a star-studded list of Hollywood celebs like Tom Hanks and Steven Speilberg. They strongly believe Heir Holiness had something to do with the decision.

The Get Out star’s new life consultant has been identified as 50-year-old Vanylla Salimah Mahmoud of California. A close friend of the Academy-Award winner said they were introduced to one another “through a makeup artist, who is some sort of crystals guru.”

According to Kaluuya’s close confidante, the two met while on set filming Black Panther. The actor allegedly flew Heir Holiness back and forth from LA to Las Vegas every week “for spiritual healing, mental exercises, and a diet of herbal supplements to lose weight,” the publication alleged.

Holiness describes herself as “a spiritual gangster serving a life sentence in a human body,” on her private Instagram page. At one point, the holistic guru claimed to be Kaluuya’s personal manager on her since-deleted LinkedIn page. She also referred to herself as the “Head Mistress” of the now-defunct International Alma Mater, Blessed University. The school is catered to serving “today’s women in business with education in Leadership, Empowerment, and Spiritual Self Sufficiency as a foundation for excellence in Life & Business.”

A well-placed source connected to the Black Panther alum said that Holiness was on set with the actor as he filmed Jordan Peele’s forthcoming horror movie, Nope, and apparently, she was a nuisance to staff and crew members.

“People on the ‘Nope’ set were very concerned that Heir had ‘taken over’ DK’s life and all decisions had to go through her,” the insider added. “I’ve heard there were multiple blow-ups and the production people were afraid of her.”

Oddly enough, when Page Six contacted Holiness to hear her side of the story, she claimed that she had only met Kaluuya a few times.

“People are saying I work with Daniel Kaluuya?” she asked. “I would love to work with Daniel Kaluuya.” She also confirmed that she had taught with the International Alma Mater, Blessed University “before the pandemic.”

She also posted a story on her Instagram account where she shared screenshots of Page Six’s article and wrote over it, “Hype … Don’t believe it.”

This story is just downright….strange!

Additionally, the publication noted that right after Kaluuya laid off his reps from CAA, the former Skins cast member also parted ways with his publicist of four years Shelter PR following his winning streak at The Oscars, BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globes. The actor still works closely with his longtime management at Management360, but reps from the company declined to comment on his odd behavior.

