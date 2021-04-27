MadameNoire Featured Video

There are countless reasons why we should celebrate Daniel Kaluuya. Sunday night, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his memorable role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. The win makes him the first Black British actor to win an Oscar for acting in the show’s 93-year history. We can also admire how graciously he handled the reporter who mistook him for Leslie Odom on the red carpet. Then, of course, there’s his quirky sense of humor, which resulted in him awkwardly thanking his parents for having sex and creating him during his acceptance speech.

“We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life,” he said. “We’re breathing, we’re walking. It’s incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it’s amazing! I’m here. I’m so happy to be alive and I’m gonna celebrate that tonight.”

We’re glad that you’re here as well, Daniel. However, none of the aforementioned reasons are the motivation for this post. Instead, we’re simply here to admire Daniel as the beautiful specimen that God created and as a card-carrying member of the Dark Skin Society.

MARCH 05: In this screengrab, Daniel Kaluuya accepts the Impact Award for “Judas and The Black Messiah” during The 4th Annual Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards on March 05, 2021. (Photo by Hollywood Critics Association/Getty Images for the Hollywood Critics Association).