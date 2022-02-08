MadameNoire Featured Video

Nelly has caused quite a stir on social media today after allegedly posting a video by accident of himself receiving oral sex on his Instagram account.

The “Hot In Herre” rapper’s face isn’t shown in the almost minute-long clip, so it’s unconfirmed if it’s actually him the unidentified woman in the video is going to town on. The clip gives a full view of the woman’s face and the man’s penis as she goes down on him.

Since the explicit clip was quickly shared and deleted on Nelly’s Instagram account, where he has 3.3 million followers, online users assumed he is the one receiving fellatio in the video. They also assume Nelly is the one doing all the moaning viewers heard in the clip as well.

Twitter had all types of opinions on the scandalous leak. While some commented that they were surprised by the size of what may be Nelly’s genital member, others came to the defense of the St. Louis rapper’s alleged inches—or rather lack thereof.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nick Cannon Breaks The Internet With His Big Old Eggplant”

“Now we know why Ashanti never cares after the break up, there was NO D*CK to be missed,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, one person said, “Ya’ll really be body shaming tf out of people smh… I ain’t never met a man who chose the size he wanted to be… not everybody porn equipped… let that man live…damn.”

Similarly, another added, “Some of y’all are so over dramatic. Nelly’s peen is no where as small as some of y’all made it out to be and he wasn’t doing nothing but normal moaning.”

While we can’t share the video here, a quick search on Twitter may turn it up, if it hasn’t been scrubbed from the platform:

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Say Word?!’: Jill Scott Responds To Claims She Has A Sextape Floating Around The Internet”