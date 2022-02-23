MadameNoire Featured Video

18-year-old Loyola University Chicago student Zion Brown was denied bond after being charged with the armed robbery of a Metra Electric conductor.

During the 18-year-old’s court proceedings, it was revealed that Brown’s mother drove him to the police station to turn himself in after she recognized her son in photos going around last week of the crime’s suspect.

Metra authorities released two photos relating to the incident, “one of them showing the man with the gun in hand on the station platform,” according to Chicago’s CBS Local News.

RELATED CONTENT: “Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘Get Vax’d’ Post Causes A Stir On Social Media”

On the afternoon of Feb. 15, the Loyola student allegedly pulled a gun on a Metra Electric conductor and robbed the employee of about $100 in cash while pointing the weapon at the worker’s stomach.

The incident is said to have taken place at Chicago’s Van Buren Street station as an inbound train arrived.

After making an on-foot escape following the crime, the 18-year-old threw the weapon into an alleyway dumpster.

Although Brown confessed to the crime, the 18-year-old’s camp argued in court that the teen robbed the conductor because he was hungry and needed some money for food.

It was later revealed that the gun Brown used during the robbery was a BB gun.

“Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad ordered Brown be held without bail, rejecting the defense attorney’s argument, saying as a hungry college kid she herself would have never thought to rob someone,” reported News Nation.

The 18-year has no prior criminal history on record. Brown’s follow-up court date is scheduled for March 4.

RELATED CONTENT: “Pregnant Chicago Mother Killed By 2 Gunmen While Sitting In Her Car”