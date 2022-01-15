MadameNoire Featured Video

An expecting Chicago mother was shot and killed by two gunmen and her family is searching for answers. On Jan. 12, Derricka Patrick, 29, was killed while sitting in her car in the Englewood section of the south side of Chicago around 7 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to ABC Chicago. Police found her after responding to a ShotSpotter alert.

Patrick, who worked as a hairstylist, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center around 7:22 p.m. She leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter, her mother and five siblings.

“It hurts so bad. I want my baby back,” Christine Blanton, Patrick’s mother said. “You took a beautiful young lady out of this world. You took her from her family. I can’t have my baby anymore. I want my baby. You all took my baby from me. And God gave her to me for 29 years. And you just took my baby’s life like that. That’s not right.”

“She was happy,” Dorothy Patrick said about her late sister. “She was happy because her daughter is nine, so she wanted a boy. She said her baby was her baby J.”

Patrick’s cousin, Devonta Anderson, said Patrick was on her way to his birthday celebration.

She was on the way to me and she never made it,” he said. “My heart is shattered in a million pieces.”

No arrests have been made and police are hoping that the public will help them track down her killers.

“We definitely need some help from the community,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said during a morning news conference on Jan. 13.

There’s surveillance footage of the two unidentified gunman getting out their vehicle and shooting into Patrick’s car but the footage has not been released to the public. Police are offering $15,000 rewards for information that could help them find her killers. The tip line phone number is 833-408-0069.