MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip-Hop star Shay Johnson is going to be a mommy! The Atlanta native announced via Instagram that she is welcoming a baby girl. She unveiled her baby bump on the cover of Kontrol Magazine’s Mompreneur issue draped in a gold velvet robe and a gold tasseled headdress.

In her post, she shared how thankful she was that her loved ones helped her keep this secret.

“I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child,” she wrote. “I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening. Thank you @kontrolmag for sharing this moment with me. Thank you to all of my friends and family who kept my secret and made sure this moment was everything I wanted it to be. I’m excited to be a new mom and start my new journey with my new blessing.”

Johnson didn’t reveal who the father of her child is.

Before announcing that she was a mommy-to-be, Johnson was busy promoting her business, “The Healthy Hand.” According to their website, it is a health and wellness company that “provides all natural products containing a variety of antioxidants formulated in healing herbs to help prevent and fighting diseases.” The Healthy Hand’s products include a detox collection, a fibroid collection, which can help with heavy menstrual cycles and pain, a black seed oil collection and a gummies collection that includes sea moss gummies, apple cider vinegar gummies and turmeric gummies.

It looks like she’ll be back on reality television soon as well. On Feb. 15, she uploaded a video of her in front of a green screen where reality stars usually film their confessionals.