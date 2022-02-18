MADAMENOIRE presents ——— Eternally Whitney: A celebration of Whitney Houston’s life and legacy, 10 years after her death.

When many artists think of the singer that inspired them the most, nine times out of 10, Whitney Houston is the very first person’s name that escapes their lips. Although it’s been a decade since the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s tragic passing, Houston’s light is still burning bright through the love and memories of others who’ve seen and felt it, across the globe. We sat down with entertainers, singers, and songwriters who’ve been impacted by Houston, as they reflected on their first experiences with the Grammy award-winning singer, and what she meant to them.

“When I heard ‘You Give Good Love,’ I felt like there was this young, new, voice that was passionately singing R&B at the same level as some of the greats that we knew at the time,” singer Kenny Lattimore said. “The Patti Labelles, and the Chakas and all that, she had this huge voice, and she was definitely delivering something that was different. It was a different sound.”

Special guests include Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard, Singer Kenny Lattimore, Artist Jade Novah, and Songwriter Claude Kelly.

