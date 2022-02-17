MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop star Hazel-E went in on Winnie Harlow’s vitiligo condition after the Victoria’s Secret model was dragged into a petty social media feud that the rapper was having with the City Girls. The reality TV star was slammed with an outpour of backlash for calling the America’s Next Top Model alum a “101 dalmatian,” but she’s perfectly fine with the heat, according to her most recent interview.

While speaking on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast, the “Valley Girl” hitmaker said she won’t be apologizing for the insensitive comment about Harlow.

“I took it too far? My thing is this, I’m going to go shut it down… If people can make fun of me, for my appearances or things that I can’t control,” she explained.

“I can’t control the nose I was born with. I couldn’t control the size of my shoulders or my body. If people are allowed to poke fun at those things at me, then that means nothing is off-limits,” E added.

Earlier this week, the rapper got into a heated spat with the City Girls after she accused the Miami-based duo of copying her 2017 single “Actin Up.” She claimed that their smash hit “Act Up” sounded eerily similar to her track and she played both songs for fans to point out the comparison. Well, it wasn’t long before Yung Miami entered the chat and set the record straight about the hearsay.

“We never heard a song by the ugly ass b*tch!!!!!” Yung Miami replied to the speculation. “That surgery going to that hoe head!!!”

Somehow, rising hip-hop star LightSkinKeisha got pulled into the mix between E and Miami, and things took a turn for the worst.

“Y’all please tell Big Nosey E to leave me alone, she don’t want no smoke,” Keisha wrote. “I like to fight in real life. Nosey you a grown ass man chasing clout, that sh*t still ain’t gone do none for yo trash ass career.”

The two began hurling insults back and forth at one another and thankfully, The Shade Room took a screenshot of every last petty post.

Harlow innocently commented in response to one of LightSkinKeisha’s offensive posts, writing “Keisha…nooooooo” with a crying emoji face attached, but Hazel-E didn’t take too kindly to the model chiming in.

“Look here 101 Dalmatians,” E clapped back. “In real life if Tyra Banks didn’t feel sorry for your malnourished ass, no one would know you! Pipe down salt n pepa.”

Harlow kept it cool and replied:

“Lord…i like Keisha and don’t like her in this silly back and forth. Noo…as in stop. Too petty.”

YIKES!

This was just an entire mess! What do you think? Did Hazel-E take it too far? Also, do you think the songs even sound alike? To be honest… we don’t hear the resemblance, but check out Hazel’s video below and tell us if we’re missing something here.

