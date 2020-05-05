From Blackface To Fat Shaming: People Just Realized How Problematic America’s Next Top Model Was And Are Calling Tyra Banks Out

Social media doesn’t forget.

Tyra Banks was trending on Twitter on Tuesday as people, for some reason, decided to put on blast a number of very troublesome moments that played out on Tyra’s popular series America’s Next Top Model. The incidents occurred over the years and many said they no longer needed to be overlooked and swept under the rug. Commenters felt that a lot of the harsh criticism Tyra displayed during early seasons of ANTM was directed at Black women, and that she put a lot of the young women, eager for the opportunity to make their dreams come true, through some really ridiculous stuff.

One prominent clip that was passed around Twitter was a clip of former ANTM winner Danielle Evans coming back from a dentist’s appointment after she was encouraged to close her gap because it wasn’t a “marketable” look. When Danielle didn’t because she wasn’t comfortable with the idea, the judges gave her a guilt trip. She would eventually go and have a the gap partially filled in because she was made to feel like she couldn’t sign a CoverGirl contract with it. Plenty of women with gaps said that moment was hard to watch for them growing up.

Despite their issue with Danielle’s gap, Tyra had another contestant named Chelsey, a young white woman, have a gap widened in her mouth to give her a unique look:

Yeah, that’s kind of insane. And while we all can agree that Tyra is an iconic model who has opened up plenty of doors, there are many who say that doesn’t absolve her from having a show where a lot of questionable things occurred, including questionable things greenlit by or said by Tyra, herself. She’s come a long way, but people still want an explanation for the following incidents. Hit the flip to see 10 very problematic ANTM moments.

The Time Tyra Yelled at Tiffany

When Tiffany was cut in cycle four and didn’t have the reaction that Tyra expected her to have (tearful or just plain ol’ sad and disappointed), the supermodel chastised her. At the time, people could understand Tyra’s frustration. However, it’s true that not every person reacts the same to being hurt, and like Tiffany said, she couldn’t change the situation. Years later, Tiffany claimed that Tyra actually told her, in front of everyone, “You can go back to your house and sleep on your mattress on the floor with your baby,” which was edited out.