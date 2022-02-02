MadameNoire Featured Video

City Girls have been hoping for a Nicki Minaj collaboration since the start of their career. Yung Miami has even begged for the Barbz to tell Minaj to unblock her. The “Truffle Butter” rapper has broken her silence on why she has steered clear of the Miami duo. During an interview on The Morning Hustle, she said once she saw disparaging tweets from them about her, it killed the opportunity for a collaboration.

“A few years ago I saw a video of them and… I asked someone on their team at that time about them,” she said. “I was thinking about jumping on a record that was out a that time. And then…social media happened…when people say things about someone like an artist, whether they tweet or say it or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview. The thing is whenever you post something on the internet it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it’s there forever.”

The Queens native said it wasn’t just one tweet and that she saw that they tweeted negative things about her on the internet for years.

“It’s let go but it’s about…why would I work with someone who doesn’t like me?,” she said.

In an interview with GQ for their “Actually Me” series, the “Act Up” rappers said they were hoping for a chance to get in the studio with Minaj.

“We’re hoping for it in the future, seriously,” JT said. “A lot of people try to make fun of it, like, ‘Ahhh, you’re never going to get your feature!’ But you never know what can happen.”

A City Girls collaboration may be out of the question, but a Verzuz battle isn’t. She told the hosts of Houston’s 97.9 The Box that she wouldn’t go up against her Young Money comrades Lil’ Wayne and Drake but there are other worthy opponents out there.

“But see, Drake and Wayne have so many bona fide hip-hop hits, so I don’t know,” she said. “But I do think there might be a female or two that can…[battle me].”

She did say that Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have already approached her about it as well.

“It should feel like a celebration, that’s exactly what I would like it to feel like,” she said about a possible Verzuz. “Fun, happiness. Because a lot of times with my career, stuff would feel like work. And now I’m just like, ‘No. Everything needs to feel good. That’s it.’”

Surprisingly, Lil’ Kim, who has been vocal about her ill feelings about Minaj, said she would be open to going hit-for-hit with her.