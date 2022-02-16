MadameNoire Featured Video

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to Southern California after nearly two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, but here’s the kicker. When festival-goers return in April, they won’t be required to show proof of vaccination or present a negative test.

On Feb. 15, concert promotion company Goldenvoice, the organizers behind the annual event, updated Coachella’s website about the health and safety protocols. In addition to dropping their vaccination and testing policies, festival attendees won’t be required to wear masks throughout festival grounds.

“However, the event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state, or local government agencies or instrumentalities,” Coachella’s website noted.

Goldenvoice also issued a strong warning to concert-goers, notifying fans that if they do plan to attend, they are doing so at their own risk. The site listed COVID-19 as an “extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death.”

The statement continued:

“There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

Coachella was pushed back three times over the COVID-19 pandemic, so naturally, some folks were excited upon hearing the news, but a slew of social media goers argued that Coachella’s relaxed COVID-19 policy was irresponsible.

One Instagram user wrote:

“When money is more important than public health.”

Another person commented:

“Sounds like another covid outbreak is about to happen.”

While a third user joked:

“COVChella.”

All jokes aside… if you do plan on attending this year, please be careful out there. This year’s festival will drive in a big crowd because of anticipation and a star-studded lineup that includes, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, and more. The festival will run for two weekends, with the first festival to occur from April 15 to April 17. The second weekend will go down from April 22 to April 24.

On Tuesday, another Goldvoice produced festival called Stagecoach also revealed that they too would be dropping all COVID-19 requirements. The festival is set to run for three days in late April and early May.

Ya’ll feeling this or nah? Sound off in the comments!

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Fashion And Beauty Items You Need To Pack On Your Trip To Coachella