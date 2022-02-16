MadameNoire Featured Video

President Biden has been adamant about filling the vacant Supreme Court seat with the nation’s first Black female Justice. There’s a long list of strong candidates up for the role too, including U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill. However, now, it appears there might be a new contender seeking to be considered for the position.

11-year-old Maddi Morgan recently wrote a letter to the White House hoping for President Biden to choose her as the next Supreme Court Justice. Young Maddi told CBS News that her passion for America’s government blossomed when she started learning about the topic in fourth grade.

When asked if she thought a young kiddo could handle the tough role, Maddi said with confidence:

“Children don’t have a voice in this country. Give them a small one.”

The social justice star’s parents said they were absolutely “amazed” by their daughter’s confidence and passion for law.

“We were just amazed and delighted by her insight into what this country needs. The insight we need. Many voices to represent us. We’re just very proud and delighted by her wanting to do this,” Maddi’s father Tony gushed.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates confirmed that the Biden Administration had received the letter.

“While it’s clear that Maddi is very bright, gifted at making a case, and will go on to do great things, I cannot comment on the Supreme Court vetting process,” he wrote.

If Biden were to consider young Maddi for the role, the commute would be pretty easy since she lives a few blocks away from the Supreme Court. The sixth-grader said if she doesn’t get the position, there’s another way she would like to help out citizens of the U.S.

“I would definitely understand that President Biden does not want a child on the Supreme Court, but I have always wanted to be an astrophysicist. I’ve always been quite interested in space.”

You can be anything you want to be Maddi!

