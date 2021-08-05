MadameNoire Featured Video

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut? Well, your shot to set voyage into deep space just might be around the corner.

The Discovery Channel is currently in negotiation to pick up the reality TV series Who Wants to Be An Astronaut? while another intergalactic show Space Hero is looking to touchdown on a different network.

According to CNN, Who Wants to Be An Astronaut? will follow contestants through a series of challenges as they compete for a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to live on the International Space Station for eight days. The challenges will prime competitors with all the skills they’ll need to become true astronauts, but the series producer Jay Peterson says it won’t be a walk in the park.

“These people need to become astronauts the way every astronaut has become in the past,” Peterson told Insider.

“This isn’t a rocket ride up into orbit and then coming down. [Civilians] are going to go up and go to the International Space Station and spend time there, do a mission, and then come home.”

Houston-based company Axiom Space will reportedly assist the winners with their safe journey into space , although NASA hasn’t quite confirmed the news as of yet.

Similarly, Space Hero is also attempting to shoot one final competitor into space. The privately funded show plans to recruit 24 contestants “And they will be put into a Space Village, kind of like the Big Brother house, but with wearable technology and biometrics testing, ” Deborah Sass, one of the show’s creators explained. During their stay, they’ll be put to the test with a variety of activities and challenges until one lucky winner reigns victorious. Viewers will also be encouraged to vote for their favorite potential astronaut during the competition. Space Hero‘s co-creator Thomas Reemer says he hopes to attract contestants from “lesser-known” countries.

“There is Nigeria with two hundred million inhabitants, never had an astronaut. That’s where the hunger comes from,” he added. “India, the last astronaut from India was 1985… It means something to be the first astronaut of your country.”