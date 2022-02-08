MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though Kaavia James Union Wade is only three years old, the O.G. “Shady Baby” is also a rising fashion influencer.

The toddler’s latest collaboration is with children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack for a recently launched fashion collection she “imagined.” The expansive line includes everything from tops, shorts, skirts, headwraps, swimsuits, dresses, denim jackets, shoes, a cute straw tote bag and more.

The collection also features “matching sets inspired by Kaavia James and her best friend Crosby,” perfect for twins or if your child likes to have fun in style with their bestie as well.

The launch comes just ahead of the spring and summer months, for which the collection’s light fabrics and fun prints are ideal.

Kaavia’s mommy, actress Gabrielle Union, and daddy, former NBA player Dwayne Wade, gushed over her and the collection in behind-the-scenes footage from a photo shoot for the line’s campaign.

“Kaavia matches the energy in the room,” Union said. Meanwhile, Wade added, “She [Kaavia] has a very fun-loving side. She loves to run, she loves to play and she loves to love the people that she’s always around.”

Both Union and Wade also highlighted the inclusivity and versatility of Kaavia’s Janie and Jack collection. In addition to offering all the styles in sizes 0-18, Kaavia’s parents emphasized their desire for the clothing to be colorful and well-fitting.

“There’s a space and a place for everyone. This line is truly inclusive,” Union said. “Every child and every family is prioritized. It doesn’t matter what kind of family you are, we welcome everyone.”

“We just love the way the clothes fit and look on her [Kaavia]. It was a great collaboration of understanding the vision for us as parents of a three-year-old and Janie and Jack as a brand and what they’re trying to accomplish,” Wade added in a clip. In another, he continued: “When you look at the colors, all these colors, when you see them they just bring on a certain kind of joy.”

“When we were designing this line, people were like, ‘How does a child participate in the fashion process?'” Union said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “But when we whittled down our ideas between the Janie and Jack design team and me and my husband, we showed [Kaavia] the French Terry [styles], we showed her the triple-tier ruffles and the prints. There were things that we loved that she was like, ‘No.’ And we didn’t force any of it on her. If she didn’t like it, that was it.”

“It was a slow, organic process. We didn’t want to be forced into anything. We wanted to make sure this was completely collaborative and truly represented Kaavia. And it does. And I’m thrilled how the clothes turned out. I’m thrilled how the campaign turned out and it’s her. It’s her,” the child’s mother said.

Kaavia’s latest fashion brand collaboration trails behind the mini influencer’s first collection with her mom and retailer New York & Company back in 2019, and the child’s $3,790 Valentino purse unboxing video that went viral last year. Moreover, the tot already boasts just under two million followers on Instagram.

In an adorable clip of the three-year-old visiting a Janie and Jack location and seeing her campaign and collection decked out all over the store for the first time, Kaavia seemed over the moon.

“Not gonna lie, this felt good guys,” the child’s Instagram caption underneath the video read. “This must be how the grandparents feel when they see us.”

See the short clip down below.

