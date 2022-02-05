MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s no bad blood in between Nicki Minaj and the City Girls thanks to a “great convo” they had after Minaj explained why se wouldn’t work with them on The Morning Hustle. Since the “Megatron” rapper wanted nothing to do with them due to them trolling her years ago, Yung Miami said she learned a valuable lesson from this experience about what she says online.

“Be careful of the things you say ‘cause it might catch up with you one day,” she told The Neighborhood Talk. “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.”

As Minaj said in the interview, social media caused the Miami duo to lose to their chance to work with her for a few years.

“A few years ago I saw a video of them and… I asked someone on their team at that time about them,” she said. “I was thinking about jumping on a record that was out a that time. And then…social media happened…when people say things about someone like an artist, whether they tweet or say it or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview. The thing is whenever you post something on the internet it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview it’s there forever.”

She added, ‘Why would I work with someone who doesn’t like me?”

Yung Miami has been blocked by Minaj for a while so hopefully that will change for her soon since she has been begging her to unblock her since last year.

“Can you unblock me on Instagram,” she tweeted in May 2021. “I’m not obsessed, desperate, none of that fr I just asked her to unblock me I ain’t do s***! Tf.”