Ari Lennox is saying she wants out of her record label contracts in the aftermath of her now-viral interview on the Johannesburg-based online series Podcast and Chill.

Over the weekend, the Interscope/Dreamville Records artist tweeted she’s over being a signed artist. In addition, the “Pressure” singer said even though online trolls like to antagonize her over her complaints about the music industry, they “wouldn’t last a day” in her shoes.

“I will continue to sing about dick when I want,” Lennox said in her first tweet on Jan. 23. “And you misogynistic peasants can continue to jerk off to my music thank you!!!! Good morning.”

The singer followed up by saying she was “done and tired” with her labels and wanted to “be free.” According to the artist, the Podcast and Chill interview was “icing on the cake” in terms of her unhappiness with her management.

“For Christ sakes. I realize I have no hits. I realize you all can live without hearing my music. I realize my complaining is so aggravating to y’all,” Lennox tweeted. “I don’t ask blogs to post me when I’m at my worst. You judgemental self-hating parasites wouldn’t last a day as a signed artist… Complaining that I’m complaining about the shit I’m going through meanwhile in real life you’re just as unhappy just as fucked up. You crying in the car too. Somebody calling you insensitive and dramatic too. You could never be honest about your demons.”

The tension during Lennox’s interview on Podcast and Chill came after host MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho asked the “Shea Butter Baby” artist: “Is someone f*cking you good right now?”

By asking Lennox the provocative question, MacG was playing off the singer’s song “Pop,” in which she sings, “If you really love me, I’ll fuck you good.”

Still, Lennox wasn’t here for being questioned about her sex life “on a call full of people.” Regardless of the often raunchy content of her music, Complex reported that the singer tweeted about feeling “ambushed and blindsighted” by MacG’s “creepy disrespect” while addressing the interview shortly after it went down.

After receiving backlash from some South African fans of Podcast and Chill, Lennox wrote, “South Africa! Y’all got it!!! Heard you loud and clear. This won’t be a place I will ever visit,” in a series of now-deleted tweets from Jan. 21.

Hear the interview for yourself in full down below.

