An Alabama teacher faces questions from many online users after a compromising video of her has made its way to the Twittersphere.

In the clip, the unidentified teacher — whose Zoom name is “BCS Employee” — is lying in bed, backside up, as a shirtless man comes into view, hovering above her and from the rear. From the looks of the video, many online users assumed the two were having sex while the Birmingham City Schools employee was on a work-related Zoom call.

As of now, it’s unclear whether the teacher’s assumably accidental and intimate livestream was broadcasted to her students during a virtual learning session, or her colleagues during a “COVID Conversations” Zoom meeting held at the end of January — in which BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan coincidentally expressed his feeling that virtual school hasn’t been benefiting the city’s students.

“God! He is beating her guts out!” someone viewing the teacher’s alleged intimate moment during the Zoom meeting says, adding, “Oh my God!”

Twitter users have had a lot to say as they’ve discussed the clip in the video’s replies. Most believe the woman was having sex as the Zoom call went on, despite the audacity of it all. Along with memes, they tweeted:

“Every day I’m reminded why my children will be homeschooled…” “That’s why my parents put me in private school,” “Either she was sleep and buddy was waking her up or the wood ain’t woodin like it’s supposed to,” and, “They knew d*mn well the camera was on… Why would you even risk that?”

Others came to the woman’s defense by saying the video could have been taken out of context, and maybe it wasn’t of the lovers being intimate.

“I can see how this could be taken out of context but hear me out… It looks like he noticed she was asleep, kept falling asleep and shook her to wake her up, then checked to see if she woke up or not. I HOPE that’s the case.”

Although he may have been trolling, a man who claims to be the woman’s colleague tweeted: “This is my coworker. I’m a teacher at the same school. This was not virtual school, it was a council meeting. She’s a good woman & a good teacher. For ppl to post this with a misleading caption is heartbreaking. I’ve spent plenty of nights with her, trust me, that WASN’T her arch.”

Chile… this whole story is a mess, class dismissed!

