Ayanna Davis, a Florida substitute high school teacher, is facing sexual battery charges after she was allegedly caught on video having a sexual encounter with a student.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s news release, Davis, a 20-year-old former Lakeland High School substitute teacher, admitted to having “unprotected sex” with a student who was 16-years-old or younger. Davis said her sexual escapades with the student happened on more than one occasion—twice at her home in the Lakeland area and twice at the student’s home.

Polk County authorities obtained a recording of a Snapchat video that captured the disgraced teacher and the young student performing sexual acts. School resource officers were alerted about the incident by another student who claimed that the startling news began to surface after the video was shown to a group of high school football players. Sheriff Grady Judd said the investigation is still ongoing.

“This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure,” she added in her statement, according to the news release.