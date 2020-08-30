Dana Delane-Williams Is The First Black Woman To Start A K-12 Virtual School

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, every school in the country switched over to a virtual model. Now, if they would like for their children to continue to engage in remote learning for the rest of their career, there is a new black-owned virtual school they can set their sights on. Dana Delane-Williams has become the first black woman to establish a K-12 virtual school, according to a press release.

American High School is “a comprehensive online/virtual learning school that delivers accredited, affordable, college preparatory, Honors/AP, Gifted, virtual reality, adult education, and career-based online education for Grades K-12 to students throughout the U.S. and Internationally.”

Delane-Williams, who created her own online high school in 2002, is the school’s Chief Academic Officer and is responsible for building the school’s curriculum development, marketing, overseas expansion and more.

The press release states that the school is:

* Fully accredited by leading agencies such as Cognia (formerly AdvancED and SACS). AdvancED is the unified organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). As well as accredited by AI (Accreditation International). * Students earn a high school diploma online from an accredited school. The diploma is fully-recognized upon graduation. * Individual Course Program allows students to make up credits within 6 – 8 weeks and graduate on time. Includes online credit recovery and online summer school for grades 6-8. * A diverse student population participates in the AHS programs including athletes, gifted, homeschoolers, actors/actresses, Olympians, traditional, at-risk, remedial, and/or those experiencing problems in the traditional classroom.

If you are interested in enrolling your child in a black-owned virtual school, visit the school’s website at AmericanHighSchool.org.