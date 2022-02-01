

Marcus Callender came straight outta Brooklyn and onto the television screens and streaming devices of Black households and TV watchers across the nation. With a filmography that dates back to 2013, it’s clear has been around for some time. Callendar was dealt a surreal blow in 2015. He missed out on the opportunity to play Dr. Dre in the NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, however, in keeping with Brooklyn roots, Callender stayed on his grind. In 2017, he landed the role of Scooby in VH1’s The Breaks, alongside veterans Wood Harris and Tristan Wilds while starring in the Starz cult phenomenon Power, as the unforgettable Raymond “Ray-Ray” Jones, a ruthless and rogue plain clothes cop.

Currently, Callender finesses the role of Power in the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. His character is as integral to the hit show as he was in bringing the Wu-Tang Clan to global success. Callender shows off depth of character and incredible acting chops in the Wu-Tang series, proving his grind makes him a force to reckon with. Callender stepped into the query room to chat with MADAMENOIRE and answer a few questions.