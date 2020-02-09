Ari Lennox Has Apologized To Gayle King And Left Social Media

Gayle King has had many stones thrown her way since her CBS interview with Lisa Leslie where she brought up past allegations of sexual assault against the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. One of the people who was upset with King was singer Ari Lennox. But now, the “Shea Butter Baby” singer has had a change of heart and issued an apology.

“I am sorry. I was acting like an ass,” she said in her apology via her Tumblr page. “I impulsively spiraled cause I was sick of seeing the distasteful shade especially at such a terrible and sad time towards someone I know is good person… I’m sorry for triggering people and I’m sorry if I caused any trauma. Im sorry for victim shaming, swear that wasn’t my intent.”

Lennox has also decided to leave social media.

“I’m excited to leave social media for good,” she added. “I’m excited for true self love, healing, understanding and peace. To all the people who checked me from a place of love, I love you forever and I hear you and I deeply empathize more than you’ll ever know. I would love to keep the conversation going in real life.”

She has wiped her Twitter account clean, only leaving a link to her apology and a clip about the King controversy.

A message from Ari Lennox: pic.twitter.com/FA4GndmB9s — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) February 8, 2020

Last week, the Dreamville songstress called King and her best friend Oprah Winfrey “some self-hating, pieces of sh*t f*ckasses.” She most likely brought Winfrey into the fire because of her previous association with the documentary about the rape allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons. Lennox accused both women of “tearing down the legacies of so many phenomenal, beautiful black men” and said that they truly “don’t care about black people.”

Lennox isn’t the only one who has spewed fury towards King. Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and even O.J Simpsom have sounded off against King for asking Leslie the controversial question.