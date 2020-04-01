“Stay Out Of Women’s Business Calvin” Ari Lennox Tried A Wig On And Snoop Told Her To Grow Her Own Hair

Singer Ari Lennox, for all of her musical abilities, also moonlights as a comedian. On her Instagram Live videos, Lennox tells wildly hilarious tales, cusses frequent and fervently and even dodges movie stars asking her out on dates.

Yesterday, in documenting one of her adventures, Ari showed her fans how she tried to situated this lacefront wig on her head. Hilarity ensued as she did so because Ari isn’t known for wearing wigs, she didn’t know how much lace to cut and didn’t even have a wig cap.

Safe to say it was a fail.

But given that we’re in the house for the unforeseeable future, I’d say that it’s not that big of a deal.

The Shade Room, grabbed the video, posted it on their feed and it wasn’t long before rapper Snoop Dogg moseyed in with his two cents.

He left a comment under the video saying, “Grow your own hair what happened to those days [shrugging man emoji].”

Chile…

For the life of me, I can’t understand what type of pleasure Black men take from telling Black women what to do with their hair.

Furthermore, Ari is known for her thick, natural hair. She wears it out personally and professionally so I don’t know what he means saying she should grow her own hair. She already has.

I would love to blame this on the quarantine and having extra time on his hands sitting in the house, scrolling through his phone. But as we’ve reported before, Snoop has made a habit, history and a career out of overstepping when it comes to Black women.

And it’s sad.

I had hoped that with him appearing on “Red Table Talk,” to apologize about his comments toward Gayle King, that he would think more critically about his interactions regarding Black women. But y’all know the saying, it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks.

See what other people had to say, including Ari’s response to Snoop’s comments on the following pages.