Kodak Black is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Miami rapper has publicly obsessed over Euphoria star Zendaya and Cardi B’s younger sister Hennessy Carolina.

In addition to posting about the visual for his song, “Nightmare Before Christmas,” Trending on YouTube, Kodak posted information on a Japanese scientist who invented “lickable TV” with the caption, “I’m tasting @hennessycarolina and @zendaya.”

The “No Flockin’”rapper has a history of inappropriately shooting his shot at the two ladies, reports Hot New Hip Hop.

The outlet detailed some of Kodak’s pasts pursuits included sending the women targeted and salacious messages on social media, attempting to get Cardi B to hook him up with Hennessy and writing Zendaya a Valentine’s Day poem from his prison cell.

All of his attempts have gone unacknowledged by both women in the past and we don’t think that will change.

That Kodak and real estate agent Maranda Johnson are currently romantically linked hasn’t tamed Kodak at all.

The rapper also caught flack last week after posting a photo where he stands behind his young son, who a grown woman is twerking on. The snapshot was captured at Johnson’s baby shower; she and Kodak are expecting a baby girl they plan on naming Yuri.

Kodak put an icy ring on Johnson’s finger during his speech at the event. However, it’s unclear whether the gesture was an engagement.

Kodak also just completed 90 days of rehab, according to TMZ.

MADAMENOIRE has reported on Kodak’s out-of-line behavior before. Read more about the rapper’s weird and problematic past down below.

