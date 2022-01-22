MadameNoire Featured Video

The Fugees were all set to go on tour but the COVID-19 pandemic has halted their plans. Fans were amped to see them on stage, touring together for the first time 25 years.

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” read a statement from the trio. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th Anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon.”

The 12-city tour was supposed to kick off in London on Feb. 19 and then come to the states in March. Tour stops included Newark, Miami, Paris, Oakland, Atlanta, Washington D.C, Nigeria, Ghana and Chicago.

In October, the group pushed the tour dates to ensure that there wouldn’t be any cancellations or shut downs due to the pandemic. It was initially scheduled to start Nov. 2.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible,” read the Instagram statement.

People who bought tickets will be refunded within 30 days.

Fans were overjoyed to see the New Jersey natives perform at New York City’s Pier 17 at Global Citizen Live in September 2021, even though they were three hours late to the stage.

“Times have changed but the vibe remains the same,” read an Instagram post after the performance. “Happy we were finally able to make this a reality. Continued encouragement in the fight against global poverty and injustice.”

The Fugees didn’t hint at the tour being rescheduled.