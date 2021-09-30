MadameNoire Featured Video

Bill Cosby is the latest star to speak out against R. Kelly’s recent guilty verdict.

In a clip shared by TMZ this week, Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for the disgraced comedian, shared a few bewildering statements on behalf of the 84-year-old regarding the singer’s case.

“We talked about it today and the first thing he said, he was like, ‘Look, the guy was railroaded,’” Wyatt told the outlet.

“As he said Gloria Allred did the same thing.. as she did with him. You parade women out and you stir up the public sentiment to go against him…and that’s what they did to R.Kelly.”

Allred represented the female victims in both Kelly and Cosby’s cases. Wyatt also shared his unwarranted two cents about the verdict by comparing Kelly’s decades-long case to Cosby’s sexual assault case, which was recently overturned in a ruling that allowed the seminal actor to be released from prison back in June.

“What we see in America today, you know with R.Kelly, is an assault on Black men. This is an assault on successful Black men who are doing great things,” Wyatt added.

MADAMENOIRE knows what you’re thinking…why? Just… why? We couldn’t even begin to tell you, even if we tried.

Unfortunately, Bill Cosby and Wyatt aren’t the only folks seemingly supporting the controversial R&B icon. Illinois Congressman, Danny Davis was slammed this week after he expressed his sympathy for Kelly following the news. Davis told TMZ that he believed Kelly could redeem himself despite his horrific past of sexual abuse.

“As an artist, one who’s gifted … I think he’ll be welcomed back into Chicago as a person who can be redeemed, Davis said with a straight face, adding that he was a big believer in “second chances.”

Public Enemy frontman Chuck D took to Twitter on Sept. 28 to express his concerns about the verdict, hinting that maybe the “USA” justice system should have given the “I Believe I Can Fly” hitmaker a chance to “change his world around,” given his harrowing past.

“Abused in his youth… an addict as a adult… Ike Turner served 18 months in prison.. Rick James did similar time. Ike came out a changed positive human being. How long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?

However, the hip-hop icon was quickly pummeled with backlash for siding with Kelly, who currently faces 10 years to life in prison.

“What of his survivors? Abused in their youth by a serial rapist who was protected in his crimes for decades,” replied one user. “What about their lives? When will WE take accountability for letting these toxic cycles continue? This is a pattern for you & it’s always a huge disappointment.”

Another person on Twitter commented:

“This narrative is so old and raggedy and is actually hurtful. I have yet to see any black man of wealth or power say they believe the victims. WHYYY”

R.Kelly’s federal trial may have come to end in New York City, but the singer still must face his federal case in Chicago where he is being charged with child pornography and obstruction of justice. The 54-year-old is also being charged in Minnesota where he was accused of engaging in a prostitution ring with a minor.

