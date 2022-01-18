MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent interview, veteran actress Debbi Morgan talked about acting with her former All My Children costar Darnell Williams on the set of Fox’s Our Kind of People.

Remembered by many daytime soap fans as their roles as Angie and Jesse, a TV super couple, Morgan told TVLine in an interview published on Jan. 17, that she couldn’t help but call out to “Jesse” the first time Williams hit the Our Kind of People set.

“We were shooting the scene when Darnell’s character walks through the door for the first time,” Morgan told the outlet. “And it was the first time we see this character on the show, and I looked at him and shouted, ‘Jesse!'”

“The director had to yell cut and everyone fell out laughing,” the actress added. “It was hilarious. I knew that wasn’t his name on Our Kind of People but I couldn’t help myself. We worked together for so many years as Angie and Jesse and that’s the first thing that came to my mind.”

Morgan stars as Aunt Piggy in primetime drama, which explores the lives of a fictional cast of ruthless, Black, upper-class residents of Martha’s Vineyard. Emphasizing how deep her and Williams’ relationship has run both on and off set throughout the decades, Morgan noted: “I was beyond excited to work with Darnell again. He’s like family to me. We always have so much fun because we have such a close-knit relationship. He even gave me away when I married my husband Jeff.”

“I’m really hoping our show gets picked up and given a second chance,” the actress said speaking on Our Kind of People overall. “We started out shaky but the stories are grounded and popping now and these last two episodes are really, really good.”

Williams’ role on Our Kind of People airs on FOX on Jan. 18. 9/8c. If you’re interested, catch up on previous episodes by streaming the series on Hulu.