Get ready! It’s time for the annual URBAN ONE HONORS awards!
This year’s showcase will spotlight a star-studded list of entertainers for their notable achievements across music, media, and film. Timbaland will receive the Lifetime Achievement honor, while Philadelphia music legends Gamble and Huff will be acknowledged for spearheading the sound of Philly soul with the Music Innovation award. Other honorees include Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, who’s this year’s Inspiration Impact star in addition to Oscar, GRAMMY award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson, the Entertainment Icon.
A bevy of musical titans will grace the honors stage for riveting performances including Kelly Price, Tyrese, Tank, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant with a special set by D-Nice. Hosted by GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ne-Yo, the iconic two-hour telecast kicks off on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on TV One and CELO TV.
Ahead of the event, singer, and songwriter H.E.R, who will be taking the stage for a legendary performance, shared a little bit about her rise to fame in the music industry and it turns out, her musical roots don’t fall too far from the family tree.
Additionally, gospel Singer Tasha Cobbs-Leonard spoke to TV One about some of her biggest inspirations in the music industry. The star said she studied the powerhouse vocals of gospel icons like CeCe Wayans, Yolanda Adams, and Kelly Price. Listen to her story below.
