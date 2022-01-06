MadameNoire Featured Video

Blackground Records 2.0 founder and Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson recently spilled that Aaliyah’s new album Unstoppable will be released before January’s end.

The legendary music executive shared he and those behind the project hope the album will be successful following the traction garnered by last month’s release of the record’s first single, “Poison” ft. The Weeknd. Additionally, Hankerson thinks Aaliyah’s fans are looking forward to hearing the late “Princess of R&B” collaborate with some of music’s most notable names.

“Because of [the success of “Poison”] we think it will only get better with people such as Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, Future and Drake, one of [Aaliyah’s] biggest fans,” Hankerson explained on The Geno Jones Show during an interview on Jan. 3. He added, “Those are the features that will be on the record, and that will be out in January.”

Chris Brown will also feature on the project on a song produced by Timberland, according to Hankerson.

While Missy Elliott hasn’t added to the project yet, the music executive said the musician is “trying to find something to do” on Unstoppable before its release later this month and that he’s hoping she can get it done in time.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Hankerson shared more details about the release of Unstoppable during an interview with Billboard last month.

“Tim is involved, but Missy [Elliott] isn’t,” the music executive told the outlet then. “Timbaland has openly told us that he would like to help us in any way he can and he’s already doing that. So I hope that grows and grows back to the status that we had 20 years ago.”

Unstoppable’s exact release date hasn’t been set, but we know the album will be dropped via Blackground Records 2.0.

Hankerson’s label released Aaliyah’s long-awaited catalog to streaming services late last year.

