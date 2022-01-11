MadameNoire Featured Video

An Illinois mother was determined to find her teenage son’s killer and didn’t stop until they came face to face. On Oct. 28, Leslie Bell’s life changed forever when her son was shot and killed by 34-year-old Faheem Norwood. According to NBC Chicago, Norwood and Davis were in a Burnham home when Norwood asked the teen, “Would you take one for your boys?” before he pulled the trigger. The first time, a shot wasn’t fired. Norwood then pulled the trigger for a second time and killed Davis. He then took Davis’ body to an abandoned apartment in Riverdale, and then to an alley in Harvey, where he set him on fire.

After his death, Bell went on a search for Norwood. By doing some investigating of her own, she was able to track down Norwood and by his behavior during their encounter, Bell knew she had found her son’s killer.

“I was able to meet him and look him in his eye and I knew it was him who hurt my son, who actually killed my son,” Bell said during a news conference on Jan. 7. “It was his interaction with me. He couldn’t give me eye contact, so that was it for me.”

Norwood was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 31, and is being held without bail. His lawyer claimed that he and Davis were playing Russian Roulette with a group of people and didn’t intentionally kill Davis.

Harvey Police Deputy Chief Cameron Biddings publicly thanked Bell at the news conference as well.

“I thank the family of Isaiah Davis, his mother and her sisters for working with us to help bring this dangerous man to justice,” Biddings said. “The arrest of Faheem Norwood was possible because the community worked with us.”

This isn’t Norwood’s first offense. Before being put back behind bars, Norwood was on parole for charges related to the 2010 robbery and murders of Donysha Stovall, 28, Shaquill Davis, 16, Clarisma Torry, 10, and the attempted murder of a 4-year-old, police said. Norwood had been found not guilty of the murders.

“He should have never been able to walk the streets ever, after all of that,” Bell said. “My son would still be alive.”

Davis, who was a high school senior at Thornton High School, had planned on going to the National Guard and was considering becoming a lawyer.