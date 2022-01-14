MadameNoire Featured Video

In a new interview, Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye spoke out about the impact the musician’s passing has had on her family’s life.

Jaye shares two children with the late rapper, a seven-year-old boy named Tre and a four-year-old girl named Ari. While speaking with ABC News Live Prime, Jaye said life has been “extremely difficult” following Dolph’s murder. In addition to the King of Memphis rapper being her “soulmate,” Jaye said Dolph truly was her life partner, which is what makes raising their two children without him so hard.

“It’s been extremely difficult, just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children… that is the one thing that Adolph and myself, we just, we felt we had a duty to them,” Jaye said. “To protect them, to raise them, to just do so much for them, and together. Now that he’s no longer here, it’s just very tough for me to be strong for them and also be strong for myself because Adolph was my soulmate.”

Jaye said it had taken Dolph time to find the right balance between his career and prioritizing his family. However, when he finally did and was later murdered, Jaye feels whoever’s responsible for Dolph’s passing “stole” her future.

“But he finally made the sacrifices and was present,” the mother of two shared. “And we were doing things like planning our wedding.”

Play

Jaye’s interview comes just as authorities arrested and charged three male suspects in connection to Dolph’s murder earlier this week. Born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., Dolph was shot and killed at the age of 36 in Memphis on Nov. 17, outside Makeda’s Butter Cookies.

“23-year-old Justin Johnson was captured by U.S. Marshals and charged with first-degree murder,” Complex detailed. “The second suspect, 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, was also charged with murder while 27-year-old Shundale Barnett is being charged with accessory, first degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first degree murder and theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.”

Last month, Jaye spoke at the unveiling of a street renamed in the rapper’s honor in Memphis. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of the city’s citizens continuing Dolph’s legacy “so children of this community can look forward to being above what their environment presents to them.”

Jaye is the founder of Momeo, a clothing brand she started in 2020. The company, founded in tribute of her late brother, who also lost his life to gun violence, Momeo’s mission to stop the senseless murders of Black men has become more widespread following Dolph’s passing.

The brand’s ongoing initiative, “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old,” has seen an influx of support and funds go its way since Dolph’s death. Proceeds from the clothing brand’s sales are distributed to families in need of financial support and general aid after suffering the impacts of gun violence in their households.

To support the cause and learn more, visit Momeo’s website here.