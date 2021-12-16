MadameNoire Featured Video

On Wednesday, Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye helped celebrate the late rapper during a public memorial in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The slain Memphis-repping rapper was memorialized at the FedExForum with a street renamed in his honor, dubbed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue. The honorary new street title is located at (formerly named) Dunn Road and Airways Blvd, according to local news source Fox 13.

“He was a man after God’s own heat,” Mia said of Dolph in her speech on Dec. 15. “I would often call him and tell him he had the heart of David. He was such a giver. He had such a genuine golden heart.”

“I can just see all that he poured into both of my children before his passing and I’m so grateful. I’m grateful to have experienced him and I’m grateful that the world can see him for who he truly is — not the persona most people saw him being,” Mia added. “I think he’s more than desevering to have a street named after him, in honor of him, to continue the legacy so children of this community can look forward to being above what their environment presents to them.”

“Violence isn’t the way,” the mother of two emphasized.

As MADAMENOIRE has detailed in past coverage, Dolph isn’t the only loved one Mia has lost to gun violence. After losing her brother Jeremy Jerdine, the mother of two and entrepreneur started Momeo, a clothing brand, in 2020.

The retailer runs an ongoing campaign called “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” that raises money and supports others who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence.

Locally politicians Councilwoman Martavius Jones and Councilman JB Smiley Jr. were just two of the several at Wednesday’s ceremony.

The event was held two weeks after the rapper was laid to rest in Memphis, on Nov. 30. He was shot and killed outside Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17, and as of now, police are still investigating his murder.

“Adolph was a man of no fear,” the rapper’s aunt Rita Myers said at the memorial. “Unlike other stars of his caliber, he walked these streets alone. He walked Castalia alone. He mingled with the kids in the community.”

The 36-year-old father of two was often called the King of Memphis — a reference to his debut studio album released in 2016 of the same name.

The rapper’s legacy will continue to live on.

