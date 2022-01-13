MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’re a This Is Us fan and aren’t caught up on the NBC series’ final season — just know there are a few spoilers below!

Veteran actress Vanessa Bell Calloway has been cast in the role of Edie, Nicky’s wife. After viewers were left wondering about flashforward mysteries from previous episodes — who Nicky was married to in the future and who was pulling into Kevin’s driveway in a white car — fans learned the answer to both mysteries was Edie, a new character, in the Jan. 11 episode “One Big Leap.”

Calloway is probably best known for her roles in the Coming to America franchise and Showtime’s Shameless.

On This is Us, series creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman told Deadline that Calloway will appear in several episodes in Season 6. He explained that while fan theories were floating around on whether Nicky’s wife would be his first love, Sally, or his brother’s widow, Rebecca, “it felt much more exciting to have [Nicky] go on a journey that doesn’t just have a clean, perfect ending.”

On Jan. 12, Calloway celebrated her first episode as Edie airing on social media by posting, “All I can say is thank you @nbcthisisus and thank you God! So grateful.”

Have you been watching Season 6? This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

