If you’re fan of NBC’s “This Is Us,” then you know Beth, portrayed by Susan Kelechi Watson, is a shining star on the show. She’s an attentive mother, a supportive wife, but more than anything else, we’ve watched her step into becoming her own woman. And it’s been beautiful.

She really is that girl.

This week, after a hiatus for the election, we’ll watch as Beth and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) take on the new challenge of parenting children in the midst of a pandemic—where virtual school is a whole ordeal.

In this sneak peek from tomorrow’s episode, Beth offers her three daughters pancakes she’s just “put her foot in.”

Déjà and Tess are not interested. But Annie, the youngest agrees to taste her mom’s latest confection.

Eventually, Tess acquiesces but returns the pancake to the kitchen barely eaten because Beth refuses to use cage-free eggs.

Before then, Randall enters the kitchen excited about the new, Black therapist he’s just found. He tells Beth.

Randall: I think I found my guy to replace Dr. Lee.

Beth: That’s great! Did you talk about family stuff?

Randall: Just generally. We talked about transracial identity. I’m having a longer Zoom session with him today. But he checks all the boxes Beth. He’s cool, smart, funny, young father. We have a lot in common.

Beth: Young father?

Randall: Watch your mouth.

You can watch the clip in the video below.

The new episode of “This is Us” airs on Tuesday, November 10 at 9/8c on NBC.