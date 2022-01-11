MadameNoire Featured Video

While clips of a family brawl from The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters were spreading around the internet, Porsha Williams and her fiancee Simon Guobadia were focused on the matters of their love. In a recent Instagram post, Williams posted a slideshow showing Guobadia getting his first tattoo, which if of her first name. The first photo shows the tattoo, which is on his back, next to Williams; bedazzled nails and massive engagement ring.

In the caption of the post, she shared a loving message to her future husband.

My love for you knows no limits. It is timeless, spaceless, formless, unshakable and un breakable. In good times and bad, happy and sad, through the highs and lowest of lows know that I am there with you. I will be your strength as you have been mine, desire your best and highest good to manifest itself in your life. You are an unbelievable comfort, grace, wonder, inspiration, soul deep connection for which I will forever be grateful. Do not think for one second you are alone, for two hearts and souls joined together in friendship, for this life and in many past lives, forges an unbreakable bond that only grows stronger in time. I love you.” Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name 🥰🥰 My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end

Williams already has a tattoo of Guobadia’s middle name on her neck.

“I got a tattoo,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on DISH Nation in June 2021. “I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck…I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody. It’s sweet!”

On May 10, Williams and Guobadia revealed that they were engaged to be married. This came as a shock to RHOA fans because viewers were introduced to Guodabia when he was married to Falynn Pina, who was brought on the show as a friend of Williams’. Both women later said they were never close friends.

Williams and Guobadia will be having three weddings and have settled on a wedding date, which they are being tight-lipped about.

“I did not [have a date] and everything kind of blew up online,” she told former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay for Extra at the People’s Choice Awards last year. “My grandmother, of all people, got word — she was like, ‘That man wants to marry you, what you going to do?’ She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family.”

While they are basking in their love, Pina has now come forward with allegations that Guobadia insisted that she stay away from her family. On Jan. 11, she shared screenshots of text messages between her and Guobadia from December 2020 and April 2021. In the message from April, Guobadia suggested that she stay away from her mother, brother and sister because “they have very bad spirits and energy” and were a “common denominator” when things went wrong for them during their marriage.

“I think it’s time you let them out of your life otherwise I am afraid their continued presence will keep hurting your chances for a normal life,” he said.

In the post, Pina added that Guobadia “ALWAYS tried to keep her away from her family.” She also said the messages prove that she didn’t cheat on him for a year with Jaylan Banks, who she now has a child with.

“Does this sound like it’s coming from a husband who was cheated on for a year?!?!, she wrote.