Lil Meech is making headlines after a clip of a woman claiming he has poor hygiene went viral.

“I just want to say Lil Meech was very musty on Friday night,” the woman said in an Instagram Live interview. “He went to six places and he smelled like a pound of onions. I just want to know what possessed him to put on that long sleeve shirt and to be so musty like that.”

Meech — who stars in Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria and is the breakout star of 50 Cent’s STARZ show Black Mafia Family — addressed the woman’s claims after 50 Cent reposted the viral clip.

“@lilmeechbmf getting so fly the hating is starting,” 50 Cent said to Meech directly in the caption of the repost. “She said you smelled like a bag of onion’s LMAO. Nah dat’s Creed baby the gold bottle. LOL.”

Meech responded to the woman’s allegations in 50 Cent’s comments. Along with a string of laughing emojis at the end, he wrote: “Lying straight thru her teeth, [she was] feining for a picture.”

Born Demetrius Flenory Jr., the 21-year-old BMF actor plays the role of his father, Big Meech. The latter ran a drug and money laundering organization in Detroit, called Black Mafia Family, which the STARZ series revolves around, according to the HipHopDX.

In a recent interview with 50 Cent for XXL, Meech shared that playing his father “is like life or death” for him as he discussed his approach to the role. Peep the full video down below.

