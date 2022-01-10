MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sunday night’s episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, viewers watched the tail end of the physical brawl between Porsha Williams and her ex Dennis McKinley and his mother.

During the episode, chaos ensued as Porsha’s family members and the show’s producers got into the violent mix as fists flew and people tried to break up the madness. The former Real Housewive’s Of Atlanta castmember‘s fiancè Simon Guobadia could barely restrict an enraged Porsha as she violently threw plates and sound equipment.

The brawl resulted from a heated and toxic verbal exchange between Dennis, Porsha, Porsha’s assistant Dominic and Porsha’s cousin Storm at a tequila tasting the group attended while on a “family retreat” vacation in Mexico. Things between Porsha and Dennis were tense the whole trip.

The former couple broke up in Oct 2020, and share a two-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena. According to Porsha, she and Dennis co-parented fairly well until her engagement to Simon in May 2021, after a month of dating.

RELATED CONTENT: “Dennis McKinley Sought Forgiveness Not Only From Porsha Williams, But Also From Her Family For Cheating: ‘Apologize To EVERYBODY'”

While Dennis and his mother, Mama Gina, were invited and expected on the family vacation in Mexico, Porsha’s temper flared when she found out Dennis brought a female companion with him on the trip. As discussed in last night’s episode, Porsha said learning Dennis brought a woman on the trip triggered her back to the feelings she had when he was unfaithful while she was pregnant with Pilar.

In his defense, Dennis claimed it’s not fair Porsha and her family consistently expect him not to have a date at family gatherings — especially when Porsha is engaged to Simon and brings him around all the time.

Things went sour fast after Dennis called out Porsha’s assistant Dominic at the tasting for “snitching” about him having a woman with him on the trip and being “worried” about where he puts his penis. Then, Porsha shaded Dennis by comparing him to her fiancé and saying, “And Simon wouldn’t sleep with his young bartender.”

After Dennis told Porsha to “Shut the f*ck up bro,” the former housewife retaliated by trying to get Dennis and his mother kicked out by security.

“Get him out. He needs to get the f*ck out of here. Him and his sl*ts and his mother,” Porsha said in a previous episode that showed things leading up before the physical altercation ensued. From the looks of the footage, the all-out brawl was initiated after Porsha lunged at Mama Gina and Dennis went in to restrict her.

While we can’t say she was feeling regret, Porsha was distraught in the fight’s aftermath once she and Simon finally sat down.

The whole thing was messy, chaotic and a d*mn shame.

As the RHOA spin-off has aired over the past several weeks, Twitter users weighed in and noted Porsha has a history of escalating situations into physical altercations. They also highlighted the former housewife’s violent reaction may have been because she’s not over her split from Dennis.

Others reiterated that they haven’t been watching Porsha’s spin-off and that her latest scuffle airing was just another reason they won’t be giving the show any views.

Porsha’s family members have weighed as well. Storm claimed Dennis physically assaulted her while the group was in Mexico, and that the restauranteur sexually harassed her when she worked for him in the past.

Also, one of Porsha’s cousins who isn’t seen on the spin-off wrote on her Instagram Stories in defense of Dennis and Mama Gina last night and claimed Porsha and Simon were seeing each other while Simon was still married to Porsha’s former RHOA co-star Falynn Pina.

RELATED CONTENT: “Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Answer ‘Who Was Interested First’ And The Answer Might Surprise You”

While the plot of Porsha’s Family Matters initially seemed like it was the former housewife’s mission to combine her blended family in a healthy way, the reality is the show has appeared to do more harm than good for all parties involved.

Have you been watching?