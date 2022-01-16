MadameNoire Featured Video

The future of Black entrepreneurship looks extra bright!

Get a load of buzzing 24-year-old entrepreneur Shania Morris, who goes by the name @the.lashdoc_on Instagram. The young businesswoman is the mastermind behind Blinkz On A Budget, a new luxury eyelash vending machine business that provides easy access to the high-fashion eyelash accessories you need at an affordable price.

The bustling eyelash technician recently caught our eyes after she shared a viral video capturing how she transforms used snack machines into her money-making eyelash vending machines on Instagram. Check out her super cool process below.

There’s a lot that goes into running a successful vending machine business and Shania has put an extensive amount of time and research into making her busy company thrive. While speaking with MADAMENOIRE, the business woman, who recently moved to the U.S. from Jamaica, told us that she wanted to make her beauty products available and affordable for everyday women, but her lashes had to stand out. That’s when a lightbulb went off in Shania’s head.

“Normally, eyelashes are made with synthetic hair or mixed hair. So I found a vendor that offers lashes that are made with 100% human hair and that also makes it with Siberian mink hair,” she explained. https://www.instagram.com/p/CXSJea5jcim/

Initially, Shania had no intention of running a vending machine business, but the idea came to mind after she discovered a unique eyelash vending machine while shopping near her local mall in Orlando. Shania’s eye-lash treatment service came to a screeching halt last year after she came down with COVID-19. The hustling beauty guru was out of business for almost three weeks, preventing her from visiting her clients in person. After recovering, Shania knew she had to pivot her business model in the event of another crisis.

After months of searching for the right manufacturers, Shania was able to source a few used vending machines online for a good price. The forward-thinking business owner whipped up a logo, placed her luxury lashes inside and Blinkz On A Budget was born.

Now, the Florida-based entrepreneur’s luxury vending machines are located in busy malls throughout Orlando and you’ll find creative selfie-walls intricately designed on the side of the machines where customers can snap a few photos of themselves looking good with their new lashes.

“I wanted them to look attractive, something that represents femininity and that is bright,” she said of the business move. “Most of the machines that I saw had a solid color, their logo, and their social information. It was so basic.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CW8abjss6Vq/

Shania says she relies on her audience and her dedicated fanbase to help guide her decision on where to place her machines.

“There’s always a target audience. There’s always somebody or a particular group of people that like the same product that you’re offering,” she added. “When you know who your audience is, you’ll know exactly where to go find them.”

Since launching her profitable business, Shania has been making serious money moves. Blinkz On A Budget has expanded and the company now has a physical location at Orlando’s Vineland Premium Outlet Mall in Florida. Shania also told us that she’s looking to start a mentorship program soon where she’ll walk aspiring entrepreneurs through the process of launching their very own vending machine business.

Looking for some silky Siberian mink hair, a good wax, or maybe you’re a business owner in need of a credible eyelash wholesale vendor? Shania offers these services too. If you’re located in the Orlando area, stop by the shop and check her out!

Visit Blinkz On A Budget’s website to support.

