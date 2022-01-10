MadameNoire Featured Video

https://twitter.com/RepAOC/status/1480315667802959873

To be fair, the event was outside and according to the science, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to fare well in outdoor spaces or in environments where there’s a lot of ventilation, so maybe we should cut her some slack?

The United States is currently experiencing a nasty Winter surge of coronavirus cases across the country. Over the weekend, the seven-day average number of cases hit over 700,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and we might not be out of the clear for a while given the news of a few new variants that appear to be popping up in other parts of the world.

Last week, researchers discovered a new strain of the coronavirus coming out of Cyprus that combines elements of both the Delta and Omicron variants. Leondios Kostrikis, a biological science professor at the University of Cyprus, dubbed the new variant “Deltacron” because its genetic structure is similar to both strains, according to Bloomberg News. So far, 25 cases of the variant have been reported in Europe, but scientists say it’s still too early to tell whether the new variant will have an impact globally.

Earlier this month, scientists discovered the first documented case of “Flurona,” in an unvaccinated woman from Israel. The new strain combines elements of both the flu and coronavirus. Please mask up, wash your hands and stay safe out there!

