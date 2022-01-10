Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is the latest public figure to come down with COVID-19.
The steadfast democrat appeared to be partying it up maskless in Miami, according to TMZ. One video on social media captured AOC hugging up on Pose star Billy Porter at Miami’s Drag Queen Bar.
…And by the looks of the event, the bar appeared to be pretty packed with maskless people.
Currently, Florida is a state that hasn’t been strict on issuing mask mandates, which is a bit ironic since AOC has been adamant about preaching social distancing and COVID-19 prevention protocols in the past, so many folks on social media are puzzled as to why she would vacation there, out of all places.
On Jan. 9, the congresswoman took to Twitter to make the announcement via her office page that she had contracted COVID-19, but her letter didn’t mention where or how she may have contracted the disease.
According to her notice, AOC is fully vaxxed and she even received her booster shot back in the fall, so hopefully, her bought with the virus won’t be too bad. The lawmaker is currently resting up and recovering at home.
Cortez is the latest lawmaker to fall ill with COVID-19. Back in late December, both Senator Warren and Booker announced they had also tested positive for COVID, TMZ noted.
To be fair, the event was outside and according to the science, COVID-19 doesn’t seem to fare well in outdoor spaces or in environments where there’s a lot of ventilation, so maybe we should cut her some slack?
The United States is currently experiencing a nasty Winter surge of coronavirus cases across the country. Over the weekend, the seven-day average number of cases hit over 700,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and we might not be out of the clear for a while given the news of a few new variants that appear to be popping up in other parts of the world.
Last week, researchers discovered a new strain of the coronavirus coming out of Cyprus that combines elements of both the Delta and Omicron variants. Leondios Kostrikis, a biological science professor at the University of Cyprus, dubbed the new variant “Deltacron” because its genetic structure is similar to both strains, according to Bloomberg News. So far, 25 cases of the variant have been reported in Europe, but scientists say it’s still too early to tell whether the new variant will have an impact globally.
Earlier this month, scientists discovered the first documented case of “Flurona,” in an unvaccinated woman from Israel. The new strain combines elements of both the flu and coronavirus. Please mask up, wash your hands and stay safe out there!
