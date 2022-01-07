MadameNoire Featured Video

Eva Marcille is caping for Tyra Banks amid the slew of ongoing backlash the former America’s Next Top Model host has received for the competition modeling show’s problematic nature.

Earlier this week, MADAMENOIRE reported on Twitter dragging Banks, again, after a clip of her psychologically toying with contestants on ANTM resurfaced.

“If there’s ever been a show that talked about body image [and] tore down the standards that America put on what a woman should look like, it’s Top Model,” Marcille said on The Undressing Room podcast’s latest episode.

“Cause they put my little Black butt at 5’7 up to be called beautiful. So, with that being said, there are plus-size, there are short, there are freckles, there are Winnie Harlows — there are all these women that Tyra made it a point to show, underline and highlight their beauty, which no other industry would do.”

“So y’all gon leave Tyra alone, too,” Marcille said firmly.

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reminded listeners that Banks has formally addressed the criticism on ANTM’s problematic antics in the past. Additionally, as Marcille sees it, Bank’s triumphs still outweigh the host’s flaws.

“What more do you want the woman to do,” Marcille exclaimed. “I mean she’s human. She’s not Jesus. […] For all of those that couldn’t figure out your situation, I don’t know what to tell you. But to blame it on Tyra is not the way to go.”

For the record, Marcille said in a past episode of The Undressing Room that one of the first things that happened to her after winning ANTM in cycle three was Janice Dickinson, one of the show’s judges, telling her to get a nose job.

What do y’all think — is it time people give Tyra a break over ANTM, or is all the ongoing anger about the show’s competitions and the treatment of its contestants still justified?

