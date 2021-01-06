Eva Marcille Accused Of Stealing Idea For Jewelry Line From Another Black Woman, Gets Called Out By Twitter

Eva Marcille and her new accessory brand are coming under fire for allegedly stealing the name and likeness from a similar company run by a 21-year-old Black woman named Jordan Simone. Not only has Marcille been accused of this by the business owner herself, but Twitter is also doing what they do best in an effort to hold Marcille accountable to the claims.

Yesterday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted on her Instagram stories about her new line.

“Sup y’all, it’s your girl Eva Marcille and I’m super excited cause I’m literally only one week away from launching my new accessory line called Jaded by Eva Marcille,” she wrote. “My favorite color is green, it’s the color of luck, and of purity and of life. So, get you some Jaded by Eva Marcille…stay tuned.”

Simone, whose jewelry line is named Jaded by Jordan, claimed that Marcille blocked her Instagram account from viewing the Jaded by Eva Marcille page before she learned about it as a way to keep the young business owner in the dark. In a statement she made on her personal account last night, Simone expressed her feelings on the situation in depth. She said although she’s not the only person selling jade jewelry, the name of the brand in connection to jade jewelry, and the specific curation of pieces she sells, is unique to her store. Therefore, she believes Marcille is guilty.

“…i’m not the only person selling these pieces but i am the ONLY person selling all jade jewelry WITH these specific pieces,” she said. “hence ‘Jaded by…’. something original that nobody has seen which is why my business went VIRAL.. the fact that she blocked me just shows that she didn’t want me to see it, bc i was blocked before i even said anything.”

“lol how you take someone’s whole concept down to the mf name,” she continued. “it’s crack”

“and yes i’m pissed bc i am VERY big on originality. everybody knows this. don’t fkn play w/ me. it even makes it worse that you would try to use your fame as leverage to do some sh-t like that thinking you can get away w/ it. if you don’t see the problem then you’re apart of the problem,” she added. “I don’t play about my brands, PERIOD!”

Since then, users on both Twitter and Instagram have been pulling up receipts in an effort to help Simone spread her message and hold Marcille responsible for stealing someone else’s brand and likeness. @omfgrealitytv shared a post with a bunch of evidence, including a screenshot of Simone tagging Marcille on Twitter, a Jaded by Eva related post on Marcille’s Instagram, Simone’s actual Jaded website, a clip of Marcille’s original Instagram story, and screenshots of Marcille’s brand name being changed from “Jaded by Eva Marcille” to “Jade by Eva Marcille.”

Simone addressed the situation further in her own Instagram Stories this morning in a statement aimed at Marcille directly.

“you stole our while [sic] brand name, along with our whole concept. along with blocking us before we were aware. even photoshopped the jade pieces on a pic and your logo was also similar to ours. you changed ‘jaded’ to ‘jade’ like that makes a difference but okay!,” adding a photo of Marcille with a final message that said, “often imitated NEVER duplicated 👎🏾 ”

AS of now, it seems like the former ANTM model’s jewelry page on Instagram has been taken down. Whether it’s put back up with a completely different name or not, either way, both store concepts are indeed very similar. Nobody can claim a monopoly on selling jade jewelry, but it seems as though what Simone is really asking for is some originality from Marcille instead of ideas that come at her own business’s expense. Hopefully, Marcille will hear the message and switch things up.