Tyra Banks has officially sold all five of her homes in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. Before the close of 2021, the Dancing With the Stars host sold her $6.9 million home for $7,895,000, TMZ reported.

The three-story home is absolutely stunning, boasting five bedrooms, six bathrooms views of the Pacific Ocean and Los Angeles skyline, a rooftop deck equipped with a spa, large seating area and an outdoor kitchen. The home also features a gym, home office and a home theater with a 120-inch screen.

While Banks is gloating over selling her fifth and final home in the affluent area, she’s being roasted on Twitter for her days of killing dreams on America’s Next Top Model. The internet has been shaking their head as more clips of Banks devastating contestants with her cold commentary and taking them on emotional rollercoasters at elimination. In the latest clip to go viral, the internet clutched their pearls as they watched Banks give a contestant praise as if she wasn’t being eliminated just to send her home.

“And Joslyn you have such a beautiful strength,” Banks said. “And for somebody to get up and be so sick but still perform…that’s a survivor…And Joslyn you’ll be able to survive this.”

Banks then proceeded to reveal the other contestant Elina’s photo.

In the past week, other clips have been resurfacing of Banks disregarding racism, inappropriate behavior at a photoshoot, harsh unfiltered criticism and putting them through modeling challenges where humiliation was inevitable.

Twitter and Gen Z have now deemed Banks more of a menace than a top model.

Tyra Banks trends every 3 months and it’s always because of some sick ANTM clip I’m glad I wasn’t old enough to be on that show because it was a dream of mine. My already low self esteem (at the time) would’ve plummeted to Earth’s crust Tyra Banks is a t*rrorist and she’s been hiding in plain sight. like I really watched that s*** growing up and didn’t realize this b**** was a sociopath the whole time. spooky Tyra Banks used to cut all your hair off, have a nutritionist call you fat, shave your teeth down to chicklets, and eliminate you while your high school graduation was going on all in one episode. that tweet that was like “If I were Tyra Banks I’d live in fear of a netflix documentary every day”

Some people have even called for her to be fired from her Dancing With the Stars gig over her conduct on the show.

“I have never watched ANTM, but saw the clip of Tyra Banks mind f******that contestant, then eliminating her. It would be great on the next season of DWTS if Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews come back while Tyra is escorted off the show by security. #Karma BITCH. The tribe has spoken!,” one person tweeted.

Others have said that the viral clips shouldn’t negate what she has done for the modeling industry and that we should all put some respect on her name (Birdman voice) no matter what.

“oh we’re cancelling @tyrabanks now? She was a big ol b**** to ALL her models. Y’all can give back Queer Eye, Project Runway, & every competition reality show for pretty ppl,” one person tweeted. “She invented the genre. And none of y’all would be SMIZING over your masks wo her!”

Banks has kept quiet since the resurgence of these clips.