On Dec. 29, Kristina Graper, a 51-year-old white woman from New Hampshire, was convicted of state civil rights violations by the New Hampshire Department of Justice after threatening a 9-year-old Black child, per the New Hampshire Department of Justice. According to The Daily Beast, Graper threatened to “kneel on [the child’s] neck” and referred to him by using a racial slur,

The incident occurred back in May 2021, when the 9-year-old Black child was playing with Graper’s son in a neighborhood park and Graper’s son pushed him. In return, the young boy broke a toy “foam missile or foam bullet” that belonged to Grapers’ son, according to the court documents provided by Associated Press. Graper’s son ran home and told his mother about it, and Graper went to the park and threaten the Black child. A witness said to Graper that “her behavior was unnecessary, and then Graper started yelling at that person,” ABC News reported.

The child’s mother called the police after she heard about the incident. In June 2021, after meeting with the mother and the child, Graper denied everything, including that she would kneel on the boy’s neck but instead that said something along the lines of “you wonder why you guys get (expletive) kneeled on,” according to ABC News. The young boy “understood the comments to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd last year,” and is now distressed and fearful to return to the park and play. He said that he will return to the park“when other children are there to help keep him safe,” the complaint said.

Graper cannot contact the young boy and his family or “knowingly coming within 250 feet of the victim and the victim’s family,” the New Hampshire Department of Justice document read. As part of her conviction, Graper has a $2,500 civil penalty with $2,000 suspended for a period of three years conditioned upon compliance with the injunction. If she violates these terms, Graper may face “civil and/or criminal penalties to include fines or incarceration.” The court order will be in effect for three years and could be extended “by order of the court upon motion of the Attorney General.”