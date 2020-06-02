Teen Who Captured George Floyd Murder On Film Working With Trauma Therapist

As the Black community continues to reel in the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless murder, let’s remember to keep our little sister Danella Frazier in our thoughts and prayers. As you may recall, Darnella is the young woman who captured George’s murder on video, which resulted in a flurry of media attention and internet hate for the 17-year-old.

The entire ordeal — both witnessing George’s death and the aftermath — has proven to be traumatic for the teen, which is why her attorney Seth B. Cobin tells TMZ that Darnella is currently working with a therapist who specializes in trauma.

Cobin also shared that Darnella and her family are no longer staying at their home in South Minneapolis, which is located just around the corner from where the murder occurred. Of course, they’re now staying in an undisclosed location and in addition to working with a therapist, Darnella is focused on finishing up the school year.

The teen met with the FBI Civil Rights Divison and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension over the weekend to give a statement on what she has witnessed.

“It’s not an easy story to tell. You’re going back to that place in your head and that’s not an easy way to go back. It was emotional for her to recount her story, and for all of us to hear it,” said Cobin.

Darnella turned her phone over to a crime lab so that they can extract the original footage captured to be used in the trial against Derek Chauvin.

As previously reported, Darnella took to Facebook to respond to critics who claimed she should have done more to help George.

“I don’t expect anyone who wasn’t placed in my position to understand why and how I feel the way that I do!! MIND YOU I am a minor ! 17 years old, of course I’m not about to fight off a cop I’m SCARED wtf,” she wrote. “Fighting would’ve got someone else killed or in the same position George (may he Rest In Peace 🙏🏽❤️) was in!” she continued. “If it wasn’t for me 4 cops would’ve still had their jobs, causing other problems. My video went world wide for everyone to see and know!! His family was reached out to! The police most definitely would’ve swept it under the rug with a cover up story. Instead of bashing me, THANK ME! Because that could’ve been one of your loved ones and you would want to see the truth as well. Anyone with something negative to say pls block me. I’m not forcing you to watch me.”

If you’re interested in supporting Darnella and her family during this difficult time, you can donate to her Go Fund Me page.