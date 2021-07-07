MadameNoire Featured Video

Darnella Frazier, the teenage girl who filmed the murder of George Floyd, recently claimed her uncle was killed by the Minneapolis police.

According to NBC News, Frazier, now 18, broke the news via her Facebook page. She claims that on Tuesday night, her uncle, Leneal Lamont Frazier, collided into a police vehicle driving in his own car.

“I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now…I’m so hurt…nothing feels real. I woke up to the most horrible news. MINNEAPOLIS police Killed my uncle MY uncle… Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police!” the post read.

Fraizer claims the police were in pursuit of someone else and her uncle was the victim of their actions.

“It’s not fair how the police can just go around killing people…WHY ARE YOU DOING A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON A RESIDENTIAL RODE??? you took an innocent life trying to catch someone else…”

According to NBC, in a statement, police stated that an officer was pursuing the driver of a carjacked vehicle which had been involved in multiple robberies, when the collision occurred.

The officer was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while Frazier died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police have yet to release Leneal Frazier’s identity.

The Minnesota police also stated that the State Patrol will conduct an investigation into the collision.

Frazier, who filmed the murder of George Floyd during a trip to the convenience store, said witnessing the incident and the aftermath of recording it was traumatizing. She worked with a therapist afterward to heal.

While she suffered personally, her actions were instrumental in leading to the conviction of the officer who ultimately killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin.

For her bravery in recording this heinous yet historical moment, Frazier was awarded a Pulitzer Prize special citation.