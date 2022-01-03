MadameNoire Featured Video

DeVon Franklin is being accused of attention seeking after sharing a picture of himself drenched in tears on New Year’s Day. The newly-separated preacher posted the photo on his Instagram page to show vulnerability and a commitment to telling the truth and perhaps shaming the devil.

“I took the picture a few months ago,” he captioned the pic. “I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel.”

Franklin went on about starting the new year in truth. He gave the good gospel and word prayer before quoting Wyclef to announce that he was going on a social media hiatus:

“As the great philosopher Wyclef 🙂 said, ‘I’ll be gone to November’”

It isn’t known how Franklin’s followers feel about his tearful, truth telling departure because the comments for were disabled. However, in shady fashion the confessional post made its way to TheShadeRoom and received blistering feedback:

Instagrammers expressed that Megan Good—Franklin’s soon-to-be ex wife—is the source of his “pain and peace,” while most people in the comments suggested Franklin’s post was a cry for attention and poor acting at best: “Pastor Devon, leave the acting to Meagan. Bye Sir ✌🏾” @noautographsss commented.

Others admonished folks for “playing with God’s people.”

The DeVon Franklin drag is no less scathing on other platforms. TheNeighborhoodTalk community also went sharing their thoughts and prayers to the man of the cloth:

“Must be them Rittenhouse tears because I don’t see none” said @ms_ferrero_rocher

“Idk know why this is so funny but 🤣😂🤣😂…” @tunidoped chimed in.

“He should have opened his eyes. It would have been more believable!” @thedanielleyoung retorted.

To public surprise, Devon Franklin and Megan Good announced their divorce after nine years of marriage back in December, MADAMENOIRE reported. Hopefully, healing is on the horizon.